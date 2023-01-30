Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Concept Design and Colored Sculpt Reveal for Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,538
Concept Design and Colored Sculpt Reveal for Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers


Heeding to call of Transformers Bishoujo Optimus Prime (releasing in Japan this month!), the second Autobot to roll out in the Kotobukiya Bishoujo series is her friend Transformers Bishoujo Bumblebee! Re-designed into the Bishoujo style by series artist Shunya Yamashita, the sporty and petite Bumblebee wears a casual hoodie over a light blue top, and short pants strapped with a light blue belt. The hoodie is topped with iconic horns from Bumblebee’s G1 robot head, and featuring colors and shapes that correspond with the the original robot body. Like Prime, she stands on an metallically painted Autobot logo base, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Concept Design and Colored Sculpt Reveal for Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.