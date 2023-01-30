Heeding to call of Transformers Bishoujo Optimus Prime (releasing in Japan this month!), the second Autobot to roll out in the Kotobukiya Bishoujo series is her friend Transformers Bishoujo Bumblebee
! Re-designed into the Bishoujo style by series artist Shunya Yamashita, the sporty and petite Bumblebee wears a casual hoodie over a light blue top, and short pants strapped with a light blue belt. The hoodie is topped with iconic horns from Bumblebee’s G1 robot head, and featuring colors and shapes that correspond with the the original robot body. Like Prime, she stands on an metallically painted Autobot logo base, » Continue Reading.
