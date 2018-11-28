Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Los Angeles 2019


Tickets for TFcon Los Angeles 2019 are now on sale: https://www.tfcon.com/tickets LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center to participate in TFcon USA 2019; a 3-day colossal Transformers event to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Transformers franchise (March 15-17, 2019). The TFcon LA 2019 hotel block is now available, you can book your room via the TFcon Los Angeles 2019 hotel reservation website.

The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
