|
Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Los Angeles 2019
Tickets for TFcon Los Angeles 2019 are now on sale:*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center*to participate in TFcon USA 2019
; a 3-day colossal Transformers event to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Transformers franchise (March 15-17, 2019). The TFcon LA 2019 hotel block is now available, you can book your room via the*TFcon Los Angeles 2019 hotel reservation website
.
The post Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Los Angeles 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.