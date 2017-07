Transformers composer Steve Jablonsky: Anatomy of a Film Score on July 30th

As announced on Steve’s Twitter and Facebook *feeds, he will be the featured talent at the Anatomy of a Film Score Q & A presentation on July 30th at Creature Features. If you happen to be in LA on July 30 I’ll be hanging out at this awesome store. Please come say hi! All of you guys and gals listening to my music is what inspires me every day and gives my job meaning, so please stop by so I can thank you in person. If you’ve already ordered the CD you do NOT have to buy another copy » Continue Reading. The post Transformers composer Steve Jablonsky: Anatomy of a Film Score on July 30th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM