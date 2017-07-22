|
Transformers composer Steve Jablonsky: Anatomy of a Film Score on July 30th
As announced on Steve’s Twitter
and Facebook
If you happen to be in LA on July 30 I'll be hanging out at this awesome store. Please come say hi! All of you guys and gals listening to my music is what inspires me every day and gives my job meaning, so please stop by so I can thank you in person.
