Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,397

Studio Series 86 Voyager Ironhide Listing Found



Thanks once again to TFW’s own Jtprime17, we now have a Target listing for a Studio Series 86 Voyager Ironhide figure! While no photos are available yet, we assume this will be made as close as possible to his cartoon/movie model – and of course, we predict Ratchet will also follow afterwards. Let us know what you think of this discovery on the boards!



The post







More... Thanks once again to TFW’s own Jtprime17, we now have a Target listing for a Studio Series 86 Voyager Ironhide figure! While no photos are available yet, we assume this will be made as close as possible to his cartoon/movie model – and of course, we predict Ratchet will also follow afterwards. Let us know what you think of this discovery on the boards!The post Studio Series 86 Voyager Ironhide Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Dickey Beer the actor that portrayed Boba Fett in all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at __________________Meetthe actor that portrayedin all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at Star Wars Collectors Expo 2021 on November 7th.