Thanks to 2005 Board member*John TheDestroyer for sharing in our boards some in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Core Class Vertebreak. Vertebreak is a new character and mold for the Kingdom Wave 1 Core class together with Optimus Prime and Rattrap. He transforms into a dinosaur skeleton (or fossil if you prefer). A very unique design which makes him look like a skeleton warrior in robot mode. As with other Kingdom fossil-styled characters (like Paleotrex and Ractonite), Vertebreak shows a Predacon insignia. Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then let us know your impressions on the



More... Thanks to 2005 Board member*John TheDestroyer for sharing in our boards some in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Core Class Vertebreak. Vertebreak is a new character and mold for the Kingdom Wave 1 Core class together with Optimus Prime and Rattrap. He transforms into a dinosaur skeleton (or fossil if you prefer). A very unique design which makes him look like a skeleton warrior in robot mode. As with other Kingdom fossil-styled characters (like Paleotrex and Ractonite), Vertebreak shows a Predacon insignia. Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then let us know your impressions on the





