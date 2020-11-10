Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page ransformers Kingdom Core Class Vertebreak In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,689
ransformers Kingdom Core Class Vertebreak In-Hand Images


Thanks to 2005 Board member*John TheDestroyer for sharing in our boards some in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Core Class Vertebreak. Vertebreak is a new character and mold for the Kingdom Wave 1 Core class together with Optimus Prime and Rattrap. He transforms into a dinosaur skeleton (or fossil if you prefer). A very unique design which makes him look like a skeleton warrior in robot mode. As with other Kingdom fossil-styled characters (like Paleotrex and Ractonite), Vertebreak shows a Predacon insignia. Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then let us know your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ransformers Kingdom Core Class Vertebreak In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Deluxe Series Shockwave Figure
Transformers
Fans Toys FT12T Transformers Grenadier Insecticons Bombshell MISB
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Inferno?s Mandibles
Transformers
Fans Toys FT13 Transformers Mercenary Insecticons Shrapnel MISB
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 14 (E0978AX00) Voyager Class Movie 1 Ironhide
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT 17 ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA,ENERGON & more
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.