Transformers Voice Actor David Kaye to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
TFcon is very pleased to welcome*David Kaye*to TFcon Baltimore 2021
to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon, and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated. David will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long. David Kaye is presented by*The Chosen Prime
