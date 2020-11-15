TFcon Baltimore 2021 will take place October 22-24 at the*Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor,*401 West Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201 HOTEL DISCOUNT The #TFconBaltimore*2021 hotel block is now available. You can book your room via the*TFcon Baltimore 2021 hotel reservation website
.* Alternatively, you can book your hotel room for TFcon Baltimore 2021 by contacting the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor directly and asking for the TFcon rate to receive the discount. The rate will be available until October 15 or until the hotel is sold out, whichever comes first. If you have an issue booking the TFcon rate please email them » Continue Reading.
The post TFcon Baltimore 2021 hotel block online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca