X-Transbots Fioravanti (G1 Omnibot Overdrive) Test Shot


Third Party company have shared, via their Facebook account, our first look at the test shot of their XTB Fioravanti (G1 Omnibot Overdrive). X-Transbots takes the chance to bring us our first updated mold of the G1 Omnibots for the Masterpiece scale. As we can see from the image, robot mode looks pretty well sculpted and catches the spirit of the original G1 toy. Pricing and other release info are yet to be revealed so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar now and join to the discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post X-Transbots Fioravanti (G1 Omnibot Overdrive) Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
