Old Today, 04:46 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Titans Return Windblade In Hand Images


Just as figures from Titan Returns wave 4 are becoming a common sighting, the next wave of toy line is already coming out of the woodwork. Thanks to Yenting Lai of the Taiwanese Transformers fan group TFND, we have images of what appears to be a production sample of wave 5’s Titans Return Windblade, which was first revealed during this year’s Toy Fair. The image showed off Windblade in vehicle mode with the twin sword attatched, and also in robot mode in flight pose demonstrating its posability. The poster stated that while the figure is a brand new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Titans Return Windblade In Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
