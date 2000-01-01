Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:49 PM
Nero
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 1
Weird G1 Cassette Reissue Misprint
https://www.ebay.ca/itm/transformers...AAAOSwVZBdSybe

G1 Rumble and Ravage Cassette misprint, you have to wonder how that ever made it to the store shelf?
Today, 03:57 PM
Matrix_Holder
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,877
Re: Weird G1 Cassette Reissue Misprint
Saw that in Burlington on the peg at Walmart, it's not worth anything really, anyone that pays 100 for that is a twit.
