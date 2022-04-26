Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Jetpower Optimus Prime Combination Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:13 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,179
Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Jetpower Optimus Prime Combination Video


Threezero have uploaded a video, via Chinese platform Bilibili, showing the step-by-step combination of their impressive DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime and Jetfire into DLX Jetpower Optimus Prime. While non-transformable, these figures show an amazing level of detail and finishing and a good range of poseability. Jetfire can split into several parts to be attached on Optimus Prime to form his powered-up Jetpower mode. Almost all pieces in Jetfire’s body are used, and we can see die-cast parts with magnetic connection. The combination is indeed kind of complex due to the amount of parts and the way &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Jetpower Optimus Prime Combination Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:38 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.