Threezero have uploaded a video, via Chinese platform Bilibili
, showing the step-by-step combination of their impressive DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime and Jetfire into DLX Jetpower Optimus Prime. While non-transformable, these figures show an amazing level of detail and finishing and a good range of poseability. Jetfire can split into several parts to be attached on Optimus Prime to form his powered-up Jetpower mode. Almost all pieces in Jetfire’s body are used, and we can see die-cast parts with magnetic connection. The combination is indeed kind of complex due to the amount of parts and the way » Continue Reading.
The post Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Jetpower Optimus Prime Combination Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...