Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Pop Culture Shock Small Scale (10?) G1 Optimus Prime Statue Full Reveal
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,339
Pop Culture Shock Small Scale (10?) G1 Optimus Prime Statue Full Reveal


Finally, Pop Culture Shock Collectibles have just revealed a full complete image of their upcoming small Scale (10?) G1 Optimus Prime Statue, and we are sure it was worth the wait to see it. The image was shared via the official Pop Culture Shock Instagram account.*Back in last November, we broke the news regarding*Pop Culture Shock acquiring Hasbro License*to manufacture statues based on Transformers Franchise. As we expected, this statue really captures the spirit and style of the cartoon animation, showing Optimus Prime in a running pose with his laser gun. To top it all, the statue*was painted &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pop Culture Shock Small Scale (10?) G1 Optimus Prime Statue Full Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime original art for Rocawear shirt by Keron Grant
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Bruticus
Transformers
transformers lot
Transformers
Superion Maximus 100% Complete Energon Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Bruticus Maximus w/CrossFire (XFire) Add-on Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.