|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: April 2020
TFW2005 member Lucas35 alerts us to the Previews World
IDW comics solicitations for April 2020, giving our recent reveal
of the Transfomers ’84: Secrets & Lies mini-series another turn in the spotlight. Additional pull list highlights include trade paperback compilations for volumes 1 & 2 of Transformers Regeneration One and volumes 1-3 of Transformers vs. G.I. Joe that are scheduled to drop throughout March, Transformers (2019) #20, Galaxies
#8 and Transformers vs.
The Terminator #2. Check out the details and cover artwork attached to this post, then share your thoughts on the 2005 boards! Transformers 84: » Continue Reading.
