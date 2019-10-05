Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: April 2020


TFW2005 member Lucas35 alerts us to the Previews World IDW comics solicitations for April 2020, giving our recent reveal of the Transfomers ’84: Secrets &#38; Lies mini-series another turn in the spotlight. Additional pull list highlights include trade paperback compilations for volumes 1 &#38; 2 of Transformers Regeneration One and volumes 1-3 of Transformers vs. G.I. Joe that are scheduled to drop throughout March, Transformers (2019) #20, Galaxies #8 and Transformers vs. The Terminator #2. Check out the details and cover artwork attached to this post, then share your thoughts on the 2005 boards! Transformers 84: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: April 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



