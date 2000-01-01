POTP PREDAKING COMPLETE WITH BOX $125... and other stuff

Just like what the Ad says ....

Pick up / Meet up in Brantford area

Willing to ship at YOUR expense



Other stuff for sale



Takara rodimus MP 09 with trailer- loose no box or paperwork. Includes both guns and small tiny welder gun - $200



Energon Omega Supreme with custom head - $75



POTP Dinobots complete VOLCANICUS set loose complete with weapons - $110



G1 Galvatron with cannon ... NO Gun - $75



Armada Leader Opyimus Prime with Gun and minicon - $100



G1 Vintage Soundwave + 3 tapes ( pics available ) - $100



Combiner Wars Devastator with PE kit + boxes - $300



Energon Superion Maximus jet combiner - $75



BeastWars Magnaboss complete - $100









WILL TRADE FOR FANS HOBBY DOUBLE EVIL or FANSPROJECT LOST EXO REALM DINOBOTS