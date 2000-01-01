Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:05 AM
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
canada
Posts: 96
POTP PREDAKING COMPLETE WITH BOX $125... and other stuff
Just like what the Ad says ....
Pick up / Meet up in Brantford area
Willing to ship at YOUR expense

Other stuff for sale

Takara rodimus MP 09 with trailer- loose no box or paperwork. Includes both guns and small tiny welder gun - $200

Energon Omega Supreme with custom head - $75

POTP Dinobots complete VOLCANICUS set loose complete with weapons - $110

G1 Galvatron with cannon ... NO Gun - $75

Armada Leader Opyimus Prime with Gun and minicon - $100

G1 Vintage Soundwave + 3 tapes ( pics available ) - $100

Combiner Wars Devastator with PE kit + boxes - $300

Energon Superion Maximus jet combiner - $75

BeastWars Magnaboss complete - $100




WILL TRADE FOR FANS HOBBY DOUBLE EVIL or FANSPROJECT LOST EXO REALM DINOBOTS
Today, 11:48 AM
justprime
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,434
Re: POTP PREDAKING COMPLETE WITH BOX $125... and other stuff
Would be interested in the potp predaking
When you have a moment please drop me a note thank you.
Justprime
