|
POTP PREDAKING COMPLETE WITH BOX $125... and other stuff
Just like what the Ad says ....
Pick up / Meet up in Brantford area
Willing to ship at YOUR expense
Other stuff for sale
Takara rodimus MP 09 with trailer- loose no box or paperwork. Includes both guns and small tiny welder gun - $200
Energon Omega Supreme with custom head - $75
POTP Dinobots complete VOLCANICUS set loose complete with weapons - $110
G1 Galvatron with cannon ... NO Gun - $75
Armada Leader Opyimus Prime with Gun and minicon - $100
G1 Vintage Soundwave + 3 tapes ( pics available ) - $100
Combiner Wars Devastator with PE kit + boxes - $300
Energon Superion Maximus jet combiner - $75
BeastWars Magnaboss complete - $100
WILL TRADE FOR FANS HOBBY DOUBLE EVIL or FANSPROJECT LOST EXO REALM DINOBOTS
Last edited by Optimus Puto; Today at 11:16 AM.