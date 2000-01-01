Saundowaivu Machine War Join Date: Jul 2008 Location: Ottawa Posts: 221

Canadian listings for "Strength set" found in unexpected places?



SoftwareCity.ca

PC-Canada

DirectDial



Could they all belong to some comon Parant company hat sells toys? it's confusing to say the least. Nevermore from the Allspark made us aware of listings for the "strength set" (Siege on Cybertron) Howerver they were found in the folowing DB's:Could they all belong to some comon Parant company hat sells toys? it's confusing to say the least.