Old Today, 01:47 PM   #1
Saundowaivu
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 221
Canadian listings for "Strength set" found in unexpected places?
Nevermore from the Allspark made us aware of listings for the "strength set" (Siege on Cybertron) Howerver they were found in the folowing DB's:

SoftwareCity.ca
PC-Canada
DirectDial

Could they all belong to some comon Parant company hat sells toys? it's confusing to say the least.
