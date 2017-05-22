Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire Collectable Coin Pictures.


Planet Iacon on Facebook*has shared pictures of the collectable coin of MP – 37 Masterpiece Artfire. The coins are offered as an extra bonus in Asia countries (but Japan) when you buy Artfire. The collectable coins are back, after some of the recent Masterpieces releases brought mini die-cast statues. Thanks to 2005 Boards Member*Type-R for the heads up, Click on the bar to see the pictures and sound off at the 2005 Boards.

The post MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire Collectable Coin Pictures. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



