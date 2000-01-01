Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Siege Wheeljack issue
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:07 AM   #1
Zenith27
Woodward's G1 lurker
Zenith27's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Surrey
Posts: 320
Siege Wheeljack issue
Anyone else get a figure where the head won't flip down? I am REEFING on this and it is not moving. I'm looking for ideas before getting the screwdriver and knife.
__________________
That's not a joke, that's a severe behavioral disorder!
Zenith27 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Lot Of 5
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Victorion Collection Pack.
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2001 Expanded Universe BW Transmetal Tigatron MIB COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex with Autobot Scamper Figure
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Magnaboss
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars 10th Anniversary Series 1 lot of 6 & Transmutate
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Optimus Primal, Cheetor & Tarantulas Lot of 3
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.