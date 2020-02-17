|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Deluxe, Cyberverse Wave 5 Ultra & Wave 4 Ultimate And R
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Thalyn*and Ozformers Facebook
we can confirm some new*Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Deluxe, Cyberverse Wave 5 Ultra & Wave 4 Ultimate And Rescue Bots Academy sightings in Australia. Earthtise Deluxe*Hoist, Wheeljack, Cliffjumper, and Ironworks spotted at*KMart Morayfield. Other size classes have been reported before and they are available in more stores. Cyberverse Ultimate Energon Armor Optimus Prime and Shockwave, Ultra Clobber, Hot Rod and Bumblebee found at Toyworld. Rescue Bots Academy 4-pack*Hot Shot, Whirl,Wedge* and Hoist found at Kmart stores. Rescue Bots Academy Mini Bot Racers available at KMart. We had only seen stock images » Continue Reading.
