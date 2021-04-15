Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Shockwave 2021 Hallmark Christmas Ornament: Official Description, Lis


Hallmark website have updated a listing of*their incoming*G1 Shockwave 2021 Hallmark Christmas Ornament*with an official product description and photos, including a look at packaging: Devoted to science and logic, Shockwave served as second in command to Megatron. Fans of the Transformers toys and cartoon will relive the excitement of childhood each holiday season as they unbox this Christmas tree ornament featuring the iconic one-eyed Decepticon with his arm cannon. Artist crafted by Orville Wilson, this Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Dated 2021 in copyright. Plastic Christmas tree ornament measures 3″ &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1 Shockwave 2021 Hallmark Christmas Ornament: Official Description, Listing and Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



