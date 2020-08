Transfomers Generations Selects G2 Megatron Revealed!

Thanks to Kevin Liu YouTube *channel we have our first look at the new*Transfomers Generations Selects G2 Megatron*for your viewing pleasure. This a redeco of Earthrise Megatron mold in the glorious and vibrant G2 colors. The figures code is WFC-GS14 and we may see an official reveal this Tuesday, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check out a few screencaps after the jump, as well as Kevin Liu’s video review, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards! Update: The video was set to private. https://youtu.be/T2088499bc8 The post Transfomers Generations Selects G2 Megatron Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM