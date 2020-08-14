Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transfomers Generations Selects G2 Megatron Revealed!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,166
Transfomers Generations Selects G2 Megatron Revealed!


Thanks to Kevin Liu YouTube*channel we have our first look at the new*Transfomers Generations Selects G2 Megatron*for your viewing pleasure. This a redeco of Earthrise Megatron mold in the glorious and vibrant G2 colors. The figures code is WFC-GS14 and we may see an official reveal this Tuesday, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check out a few screencaps after the jump, as well as Kevin Liu’s video review, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards! Update: The video was set to private. https://youtu.be/T2088499bc8

The post Transfomers Generations Selects G2 Megatron Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Vintage Original 1985 Poster
Transformers
transformers movie action figures lot Starscream, Ratchet, Ironhide, Blackout...
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex W. Scamper, Tower Guns, Main Gun
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 SANDSTORM BLITZWING ASTROTRAIN Complete Figure Lot
Transformers
Takara Transformers Beast Wars Reborn BWR01 Back With The Strongest Beast - USED
Transformers
Transformers Binal-tech/alternators BT-02 and BT-05 Lambor/Dead End Dodge Vipers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.