Transformers Artist Josh Perez to attend TFcon DC 2019



TFcon is happy to welcome back IDW Publishing colorist Josh Perez to TFcon DC 2019. Transformers fans will recognize his work from the pages of series like Megatron Origins, Transformers Robots in Disguise, More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers vs ROM. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Josh Perez is presented by Robot Kingdom DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now



TFcon is happy to welcome back IDW Publishing colorist Josh Perez to TFcon DC 2019. Transformers fans will recognize his work from the pages of series like Megatron Origins, Transformers Robots in Disguise, More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers vs ROM. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Josh Perez is presented by Robot Kingdom DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America's Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.