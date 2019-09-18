Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,443

Transformers Earth Wars Event ? On The Inside



The Space Ape team have brought us yet another character update for their mobile game Transformers Earth Wars, and this weekend’s event will feature fan-favorite spies, Punch and Counterpunch! (Or should we say spy?) Autobot players will have the chance to add Punch to their rosters while Decepticon players will be able to add Counterpunch (and of course add the opposing faction to their respective opposing teams). For the full rundown on the event and Punch/Counterpunch, take the jump and share your thoughts in the ongoing discussion thread! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Punch*&*Counterpunch*are joining the ranks this weekend! On The



The Space Ape team have brought us yet another character update for their mobile game Transformers Earth Wars, and this weekend's event will feature fan-favorite spies, Punch and Counterpunch! (Or should we say spy?) Autobot players will have the chance to add Punch to their rosters while Decepticon players will be able to add Counterpunch (and of course add the opposing faction to their respective opposing teams). For the full rundown on the event and Punch/Counterpunch, take the jump and share your thoughts in the ongoing discussion thread! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Punch*&*Counterpunch*are joining the ranks this weekend! On The





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.