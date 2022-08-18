Courtesy of Hasbro designer Sam ?King Samlock? Smith we can share for you new with new in-hand images of Legacy Leader Class Transmetal II Megatron*via his Instagram stories
. Transmetal II Megatron colors and sculpt really shine under natural light. We have several shots showing off the poseability range of both modes. To top it all, we have comparison size shots next to Power Of The Primes Optimus Primal. Not much left to say, so see all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
