Old Today, 06:35 PM   #1
Suburban prime
Mini-Con
Join Date: Feb 2022
Location: GTA
Posts: 4
Looking for toy colour bots and beast wars figures
Looking for toy colour dinobot and terrorsaur

Also looking for a few beast wars figures
Original dinobot
Rampage
Depth charge
Ramulus
Scourge
Black and blue prowl 2
Jawbreaker
Tm2 blackarachnia(got ripped off in a trade and regret it deeply)
Fox kids base and transmetals cheetor, airrazor, rattrap, rhinox, tarantulas, waspinator.
Walmart rattrap, tripredacus agent
VHS pack airrazor
All mutants minus icebird

Beast machines
Dinobots
Magmatron

Takara stuff maybe but depends on pricing.
