Suburban prime Mini-Con Join Date: Feb 2022 Location: GTA Posts: 4

Looking for toy colour bots and beast wars figures Looking for toy colour dinobot and terrorsaur



Also looking for a few beast wars figures

Original dinobot

Rampage

Depth charge

Ramulus

Scourge

Black and blue prowl 2

Jawbreaker

Tm2 blackarachnia(got ripped off in a trade and regret it deeply)

Fox kids base and transmetals cheetor, airrazor, rattrap, rhinox, tarantulas, waspinator.

Walmart rattrap, tripredacus agent

VHS pack airrazor

All mutants minus icebird



Beast machines

Dinobots

Magmatron



Takara stuff maybe but depends on pricing.