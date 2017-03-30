TFW2005 member D-Drive has sent us the Diamond Comics shipping list for next week. There’s one book coming next week, not strictly a Transformers book, but Revolution Aw Yeah is on the cards with its lighter take on the recent IDW crossover plot. Also of note, D-Drive reports that issue 4 is being listed as cancelled, so it would appear that the series may be ending with issue 3. Check out the full solicit details for Revolution Aw Yeah #1 below. REVOLUTION AW YEAH #1 (also shipping subscription & 1-in-10 variants) (W/A/CA) Art Baltazar Meanwhile in the Microspace, the evil » Continue Reading.
