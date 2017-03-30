Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,279
The Last Knight One Step Berserker


Care of*Comercial Papeleroa Aragonesa, SL, we have an image of a set of six Transformers The Last Knight One Step Changers / Turbo Changers. Among the ones shown in the image is an in package image of Decepticon Berserker. We knew this guy was getting the Deluxe class treatment, but this image confirms he is also getting a One Step Changer figure. Those looking at the image can also see an in-package shot of the Turbo Changer Megatron.

The post The Last Knight One Step Berserker appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



