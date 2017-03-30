Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Sayonara, Yoke-San! Transformers creator Hideaki Yoke retires from Takara-Tomy
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,279
Sayonara, Yoke-San! Transformers creator Hideaki Yoke retires from Takara-Tomy


Via our long time friend and former Hasbro Transformers team leader, Aaron Archer, we have learned that Takara-Tomy’s Hideaki Yoke has embarked on a well-earned retirement. I recently referred to Bob Budiansky as one of the fathers of Transformers, and Hideaki Yoke is someone whom I hold in a similar high level of respect. As a toy designer for Takara in the 1980s, he worked on several of the company’s lines,*including Diaclone and Microman. Here he designed several toys, including most important of all, the original Diaclone Convoy, better known as Optimus Prime. He is the man who we &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Sayonara, Yoke-San! Transformers creator Hideaki Yoke retires from Takara-Tomy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Tarantulas Loose Original Predacon
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Ultra Transmetal 2 TM2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Ultra Transmetal Optimal Optimus Primal
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Mega Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia TM2
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Lot TM2 Transmetal Cheetor Tripredacus Agent
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Masterpiece Rodimus Prime Hot Rod Titanium G1 Lot Offshoot
Transformers
Transformers G1 Decepticon Headmaster Triple Changer Snapdragon 1987 Krunk
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.