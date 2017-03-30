Via our long time friend and former Hasbro Transformers team leader, Aaron Archer
, we have learned that Takara-Tomy’s Hideaki Yoke has embarked on a well-earned retirement. I recently referred to Bob Budiansky as one of the fathers of Transformers, and Hideaki Yoke is someone whom I hold in a similar high level of respect. As a toy designer for Takara in the 1980s, he worked on several of the company’s lines,*including Diaclone and Microman. Here he designed several toys, including most important of all, the original Diaclone Convoy, better known as Optimus Prime. He is the man who we » Continue Reading.
