Today, 03:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,052
Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Converting Costumes Giveaway


The official Transformers Instagram account have announced a*Transformers Optimus Prime &#038; Bumblebee converting costumes giveaway*open for all fans. The campaign is hold by*HalloweenCostumes.com*and you could win any of these child-sized converting costumes made by Diguise.com. Read on for further details: What’s the call, Optimus Prime? @funcostumes is having a Transformers giveaway!? Help the out-of-this-world kiddo in your life join the Autobots by entering their Transformers costume giveaway! Whether a prime Optimus Prime fan or a big supporter of Bumblebee, they will be treating the winner to their choice of the convertible Transformers costumes pictured here! How to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Converting Costumes Giveaway appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



