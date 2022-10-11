The official Transformers Instagram account
have announced a*Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee converting costumes giveaway*open for all fans. The campaign is hold by*HalloweenCostumes.com
*and you could win any of these child-sized converting costumes made by Diguise.com
. Read on for further details: What’s the call, Optimus Prime? @funcostumes is having a Transformers giveaway!? Help the out-of-this-world kiddo in your life join the Autobots by entering their Transformers costume giveaway! Whether a prime Optimus Prime fan or a big supporter of Bumblebee, they will be treating the winner to their choice of the convertible Transformers costumes pictured here! How to » Continue Reading.
