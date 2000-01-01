|
Selling a couple MP/3PMP
Hey all, Selling some duplicate MP scaled bots.... see notes below for details:
Prices are in CAD (Shipping extra)
All are complete, have been opened and have been kept displayed under glass.
Pics available on request. Accept Paypal(add service fee), PP F+F or E-trans.
Takara MP-12 Lambor (Sideswipe) (Original Paint) $60
Hasbro MP-03 Grimlock (TRU Box Version) $60
Hasbro MP Starscream (TRU Box Version) $100
Hasbro MP Thundercracker (TRU plastic packaging/missing plastic insert) $125
Ocular Max PS-01 Sphinx (original release w/parachute) $150
Cheers!!
Shwabber