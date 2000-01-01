Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:32 PM
Shwabber
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: London, Ontario
Posts: 80
Selling a couple MP/3PMP
Hey all, Selling some duplicate MP scaled bots.... see notes below for details:

Prices are in CAD (Shipping extra)

All are complete, have been opened and have been kept displayed under glass.

Pics available on request. Accept Paypal(add service fee), PP F+F or E-trans.

Takara MP-12 Lambor (Sideswipe) (Original Paint) $60

Hasbro MP-03 Grimlock (TRU Box Version) $60

Hasbro MP Starscream (TRU Box Version) $100

Hasbro MP Thundercracker (TRU plastic packaging/missing plastic insert) $125

Ocular Max PS-01 Sphinx (original release w/parachute) $150

Cheers!!
Shwabber
