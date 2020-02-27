|
Netflix?s War For Cybertron: Siege Figures New Stock Images
Dorksidetoys
*we can share for you some new stock images of*Netflix’s War For Cybertron: Siege Figures. These new stock images (real toys, not renders) give a clear look at the new special redecos of Chromia, Sideswipe, Hound, Scrapface (Refraktor) and Decepticon Mirage (packaging images available too). Click on the bar to see all the images on this news post and then
