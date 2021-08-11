Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Super_Megatron
New Transformers Legacy Leader Class Listings For 2023


As an extra bonus of our previous big list of Transformers Legacy listings for 2023, our very own*TFW?s Jtprime17 has shared in our forums more listings, this time for the upcoming Legacy Leader class figures for 2023. In a peculiar case, 2023 will bring us packaging refreshes of 2023 Leader class Laser Optimus Prime, Blitzwing and the yet to be revealed Transmetal 2 Dragon Megatron. The later was already reported in August 2021 in listing as “Dragon Megatron”. Read below for the EAN numbers of each toy: Tra Gen Legacy Ev LDR Metal Megs PR Product Number: F7216 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers Legacy Leader Class Listings For 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



