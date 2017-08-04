Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara The Last Knight Legion Burning Megatron In-Hand Pictures


Thanks to Snakas Blog*we finally have some*Takara The Last Knight Legion Burning Megatron In-Hand Pictures. This figure was realeased as a TV Magazine exclusive in Japan. It’s a redeco of TLK Legion Megatron in red with some gold on it. As an extra bonus, the Magazine also included a*paper craft “Transformers Battle Figure Set” with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Drift, Squeeks and Grimlock. These figures are about the same size as Megatron, so you can display a battle. You can read on the see the pictures and share your impressions at the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Takara The Last Knight Legion Burning Megatron In-Hand Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



