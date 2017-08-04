|
Transformers Ultimate Toy Guide 2017 Book To Be Released In Japan
Thanks to Snakas Blog
*we can report the release of the Transformers Ultimate Toy Guide 2017 Book In Japan. The book was listed here
Here you are a brief description of the main contents of this book: INTRODUCTION, THE LAST KNIGHT Takara Tomy's latest toy line introducing the latest products, MOVIE HISTORY Reevaluate the charm of the four films, with the theme of the movie series celebrating the 10th anniversary, TRANSFORMERS
