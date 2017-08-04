Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Ultimate Toy Guide 2017 Book To Be Released In Japan


Thanks to Snakas Blog we can report the release of the Transformers Ultimate Toy Guide 2017 Book In Japan. The book was listed here on August 2 and according to the site this book contains information from the original 1984 Transformers to the recent The Last Knight collection. Here you are a brief description of the main contents of this book: INTRODUCTION THE LAST KNIGHT Takara Tomy's latest toy line introducing the latest products. MOVIE HISTORY Reevaluate the charm of the four films, with the theme of the movie series celebrating the 10th anniversary. TRANSFORMERS

The post Transformers Ultimate Toy Guide 2017 Book To Be Released In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



