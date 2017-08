Transformers Ultimate Toy Guide 2017 Book To Be Released In Japan

Thanks to Snakas Blog *we can report the release of the Transformers Ultimate Toy Guide 2017 Book In Japan. The book was listed here on August 2 and according to the site this book contains information from the original 1984 Transformers to the recent The Last Knight collection. Here you are a brief description of the main contents of this book: ? INTRODUCTION ? THE LAST KNIGHT Takara Tomy's latest toy line introducing the latest products. ? MOVIE HISTORY Reevaluate the charm of the four films, with the theme of the movie series celebrating the 10th anniversary. ? TRANSFORMERS