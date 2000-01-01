Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Mint TRU Masterpiece-10 Optimus Prime
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 07:27 PM
#
1
max99d
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: GTA
Posts: 474
Mint TRU Masterpiece-10 Optimus Prime
Hi All,
Anyone looking for a mint box MP10?
I ordered 2 when they were available online.
My sister no longer wants him.
If you are interested let me know
229.99 plus taxes 259.89.
Let me know, if not I will return him.
Thx for looking.
max99d
View Public Profile
Send a private message to max99d
Find More Posts by max99d
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Platinum Edition Seekers
Transformers Takara Scourge Ratbat Blitzwing Cyclonus Sweep Darkwing Universe G1
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Transformers Mastermind Creations TFCON exluscive Calidus Asterisk Rodimus Prime
Vintage 1992 Transformers Predator Sealed On Card Unused
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:35 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.