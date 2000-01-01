max99d Beast Machine Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: GTA Posts: 474

Mint TRU Masterpiece-10 Optimus Prime Hi All,



Anyone looking for a mint box MP10?



I ordered 2 when they were available online.

My sister no longer wants him.



If you are interested let me know

229.99 plus taxes 259.89.



Let me know, if not I will return him.



Thx for looking.