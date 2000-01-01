Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Mint TRU Masterpiece-10 Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:27 PM   #1
max99d
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: GTA
Posts: 474
Mint TRU Masterpiece-10 Optimus Prime
Hi All,

Anyone looking for a mint box MP10?

I ordered 2 when they were available online.
My sister no longer wants him.

If you are interested let me know
229.99 plus taxes 259.89.

Let me know, if not I will return him.

Thx for looking.
max99d is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition Seekers
Transformers
Transformers Takara Scourge Ratbat Blitzwing Cyclonus Sweep Darkwing Universe G1
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations TFCON exluscive Calidus Asterisk Rodimus Prime
Transformers
Vintage 1992 Transformers Predator Sealed On Card Unused
Transformers
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.