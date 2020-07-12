|
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Arcee Found At US Retail & In-Hand Images
Thanks to @RwCJesse on*Twitter
*we can report that the new Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Arcee has been spotted at US retail. Arcee is the only new release in the Cyberverse Wave 3 Maccadam Build-A-Figure (of 4). She was spotted at Target, Northern Virginia, in Fairfax County. Additionally, we have some new in-hamd images of the toy. Arcee is kind of a shellformer toy featuring a pretty big backpack in robot mode, but showing a nice sculp and a decent posability. She comes with Maccadam’s battle hammer. To top it all, there are comparison shots next to Generations Arcee » Continue Reading.
