Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Arcee Found At US Retail & In-Hand Images


Thanks to @RwCJesse on*Twitter*we can report that the new Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Arcee has been spotted at US retail. Arcee is the only new release in the Cyberverse Wave 3 Maccadam Build-A-Figure (of 4). She was spotted at Target, Northern Virginia, in Fairfax County. Additionally, we have some new in-hamd images of the toy. Arcee is kind of a shellformer toy featuring a pretty big backpack in robot mode, but showing a nice sculp and a decent posability. She comes with Maccadam’s battle hammer. To top it all, there are comparison shots next to Generations Arcee &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Arcee Found At US Retail & In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
