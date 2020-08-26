|
Possible First Look At War For Cybertron Kingdom Blackarachnia Beast Mode
A new image has been showing up over the internet revealing what seems to be our first look at*War For Cybertron Kingdom Blackarachnia beast mode. This week we had seen some possible Kingdom leaks
from 4chan, and we had a look at Kingdom Blackarachnia’s robot mode. Now we have a small pic showing her spider mode. While the image is not so clear, we can see that the spider looks proportioned and integrated in nice black with some red spots. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. Check out the image » Continue Reading.
