How The Sounds In Bumblebee Are Made
*we have a very interesting video about*How The Sounds In the Bumblebee Movie were made. A lot of surprises and reveals on this video. The video features an interview with the films’ Foley team (They create the performance oriented sound elements) Dawn Lunsford, Alicia Stevenson and David Jobe about their work on Bumblebee’s sound. They proved to be really creative with the mechanical sounds, using car parts, lawnmowers, old lamps, helmets and more than you can imagine. The original sounds are made “old-school-way” and then mixed and improved digitally for the final cut. Check the » Continue Reading.
