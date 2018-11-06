Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,394

Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Pack Spotted In The UK



Some good things sure take time to get into our hands. We have some good news for UK collectors. The*Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Pack Has Been Spotted In The UK. This impressive 5-pack included Leader Class Quickswitch, Voyager Class Laser Prime, Deluxe Class Nautica, Legends Class Fastclash, and Titan Master Rodimus Prime, plus accessories, poster and a collector card. Originally available via ToysRUs and Amazon, this pack finally hit shelves*outside the US and Asia. 2005 Boards user payres*found this pack at Home Bargains in Bury for very affordable £29.99 ($39.25 approximately). The set comes in European packaging. Happy hunting



