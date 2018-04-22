|
Upcoming Machinima?s Power Of The Primes Teaser Poster
Power Of The Primes new series is right on the way to its premiere this Tuesday, May 1st. Machinima is showing up pieces of their upcoming*Power Of The Primes Teaser Poster. This poster is surfacing by pieces via Machinima’s Instagram account
. Our first part was revealed via voice actor Frank Todaro
, who also confirmed that Dinobot Sludge will be on the new series. After that, 5 more pieces have been revealed (from what seems to be 9 parts). A new part was shared by Jason Marchona
, who voices Megatron on Machinima’s series. Of course, this piece shows » Continue Reading.
