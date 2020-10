Echotransformer Loves all things G1-ish.. Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,940

Warbotron Computron Upgrades



Been working on these for a while now, thought I'd share them here.



Basically been working to give Warbotron Computron an updated look...more G1 with the following bits:



-New chestplate

-toecaps to reshape them more like toon/toy

-ability to mount the cannon on his back

-and most recently a new head/neck (more toon, bigger proportions, no modding needed)



Here are some pics (3d prints):



















And all painted up!











Before and After:







