Today, 05:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Amazon Exclusive Galaxy Odyssey Collection: Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-Pack Revealed


The official Transformers Instagram account has just revealed a new Amazon Exclusive Galaxy Odyssey Collection: Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-Pack. Check the images of Barricade and Punch/Counterpunch included on this pack after the break and then let is know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Amazon Exclusive Galaxy Odyssey Collection: Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-Pack Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



theoneyouknowleast
Re: Amazon Exclusive Galaxy Odyssey Collection: Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-Pack Revea
Easy pass, im fine with space slipper barry, and already got 2 p/cp's
