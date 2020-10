Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,623

Amazon Exclusive Galaxy Odyssey Collection: Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-Pack Revealed



The official Transformers Instagram account has just revealed a new Amazon Exclusive Galaxy Odyssey Collection: Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-Pack. Check the images of Barricade and Punch/Counterpunch included on this pack after the break and then let is know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



