Amazon Exclusive Galaxy Odyssey Collection: Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-Pack Revealed
The official Transformers Instagram account has just revealed a new Amazon Exclusive Galaxy Odyssey Collection: Dominus Criminal Pursuit 2-Pack. Check the images of Barricade and Punch/Counterpunch included on this pack after the break and then let is know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
