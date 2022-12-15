Artist Ken Christiansen have updated his social media accounts
with images of his official line art for the new*Transformers x Magic Brother’s War expansion set. We have clean images of the final line art of the following characters: Soundwave, Laserbeak, Ravage, Blaster, Ultra Magnus, Prowl, Wheeljack and Sideswipe. All them used in the official cards. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers x Magic Brother’s War Official Line Art By Ken Christiansen
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...