Hasbros Epic Soundtracks Tranformers Prime Music Video Part 2
The official*Transformers YouTube account
*has uploaded a new*Hasbros Soundtracks Saturdays music clip*this time with the Tranformers Prime Music Video Part 2. The video features several clips from the Transformers Prime cartoon mixed with the epic Transformers Prime background music by*Brian Tyler. We are sure you will really enjoy this epic track! You can listen to the first video with the awesome Transformers Prim intro here
Listen to the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards
