Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe In-Package Images
we have an in-package group shot of the upcoming Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe figures. This wave consists of Allicon, Arcee, Smokescreen and Airwave. All of them seem to be quite big Deluxes, but only Smokescreen seems to be a bit smaller inside the box.
