Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe In-Package Images





Via*TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Via* ????? on Weibo *we have an in-package group shot of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe figures. This wave consists of Allicon, Arcee, Smokescreen and Airwave.*All of them seem to be quite big Deluxes, but only Smokescreen seems to be a bit smaller inside the box. Check out the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards. Don’t forget that you can pre-order these figures via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





