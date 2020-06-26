|
TFNation Welcomes Corey Burton to The Big Broadcast Of 2020
TFNation
*adds legendary voice actor Corey Burton to “The Big Broadcast of 2020.” Burton’s time with The Transformers started at the very beginning, as he brought to life a whole host of characters, most notably Cybertron Commander Shockwave and the Autobot’s human ally Spike Witwicky. Burton would go on to reprise the role of Shockwave in Transformers: Animated, a series which also saw him lending his talents to the evil Decepticon leader, Megatron himself! Burton joins an all-star roster of guests for the August 15th event airing on Twitch
and TFNation Live
Continue Reading.
