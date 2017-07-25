|
Toys Alliance MAS-01NP Nemesis Prime Announced ? Full Color Picture And Box Art
While many fans are excited about the previously reported Toys Alliance MAS-02 Megatron Teaser
Toys Alliance also announced their MAS-01NP Nemesis Prime. Direct from Toys Alliance Facebook
we have a Full Color Picture And Box Art of the black recolor of their MAS-01 Optimus Prime. We have a detailed description of the product: TRANSFORMERS MAS-01NP NEMESIS PRIME (MEGA ACTION SERIES) Product Features – Figure stands approximately 18-Inches (48 cm) tall – Fully poseable with over 72 Points of articulation including articulated fingers – Metallic paint finishing (Partially) – Accessories includes Laser Rifle – LED Light-Up feature on Matrix and Eyes
