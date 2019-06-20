|
X-Transbots MX-XVII (T) Taiho (Masterpiece Skids Police Deco) Colored Prototype Image
Via X-Transbots Weibo
, we can share for you some images of the*X-Transbots MX-XVII (T) Taiho*(Masterpiece Skids Police Deco). This new black and white deco of X-Transbots*MX-17 Savant
*(Masterpiece scaled G1 Skids) is based on the Honda Today police car from the classic anime Youre Under Arrest or Taiho Shichauzo (There you are the Taiho reference on the name). Besides the colors,*it will come with a new head, the original small motorcycle, and 2 small figurines based on Natsumi and Miyuki, the two police officers from the original anime series. Interested on this mold? You can still find pre-orders in » Continue Reading.
