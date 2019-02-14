Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,144

Go-Bots issue 4 ITunes Preview







The post







More... Itunes* has uploaded the 3-page preview of the fourth and*penultimate issue of the new*Go-Bots comic*by IDW. This new and fresh take on the former rivals of the Transformers comes courtesy of**Tom Scioli,*known by his work on the Transformers VS G.I. Joe IDW comic. It’s time for reveals.*What dark secret lies at the center of Gobotron? You wont believe the answer. Go-bots #04 (of 05) is out this Wednesday, February 20. Check out the preview after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Go-Bots issue 4 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/