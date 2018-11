Transformers: Siege (What are you not buying in this toyline?)

For me I am not getting:



- Optimus Prime (Hate the truck mode) I really wish they did a WFC Optimus Prime,like his 6" Titanium version...

- The Seekers (Jet modes bottom kibble kills it for me...)

- Micro Masters: Roadhandler & Swindler (Their combined mode looks stupid, almost like some sort of Bot oral sex lol)

- Chromia (I'm on the fence)