Super_Megatron
Jada Toys Metalfigs Transformers G1 & Beast Wars 4-Pack In-Hnad Images


Thanks to Weibo user ShentuToybox*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Jada Toys Metalfigs Transformers G1 &#038; Beast Wars 4-pack. We had learned about this new 4-pack of*die-cast chibi-style mini figures just a few days ago and now we have images of each one as well as some additional details.We have front and back pictures of* Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Optimus Primal. Each figurine is about 7 cm tall and the torso and legs are die-cast, while the rest of the body is plastic. See the new images after the break and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys Metalfigs Transformers G1 & Beast Wars 4-Pack In-Hnad Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Super_Megatron is offline
