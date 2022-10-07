Thanks to Weibo user ShentuToybox
*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Jada Toys Metalfigs Transformers G1 & Beast Wars 4-pack. We had learned about this new 4-pack of*die-cast chibi-style mini figures just a few days ago
and now we have images of each one as well as some additional details.We have front and back pictures of* Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Optimus Primal. Each figurine is about 7 cm tall and the torso and legs are die-cast, while the rest of the body is plastic. See the new images after the break and then » Continue Reading.
